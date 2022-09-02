HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Police are investigating after multiple storm gates were stolen out of Hamden in the past few weeks.

The thefts occurred at various locations throughout the town and often on isolated streets, police said.

Hamden police say the thefts create a serious hazard to anyone walking or driving near the basins and cause financial strain on the town.

Residents are asked to report any suspicious activity observed near catch basins to Hamden police or if a storm gate in their neighborhood has been stolen.

Anyone who captures suspicious activity on video surveillance near the basins is also encouraged to contact the police.

The Hamden police can be contacted at 203-230-4000.