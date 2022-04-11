(WTNH) – In Florida on Monday, the murder trial began for Anthony Todt, a Connecticut man accused of killing his family.

Todt, a Colchester native, allegedly killed his wife, three kids, and the family dog. All were found dead in the family’s home in Celebration, Florida in 2019.

A judge has ruled the defense cannot discuss Todt’s mental health during the trial.

Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty.