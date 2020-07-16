Must watch: Shark at touch tank at Mystic Aquarium appears to have the ‘zoomies’

MYSTIC, Conn. (WTNH) — Coronavirus may have us all going a bit stir crazy and animals are no exception, so it wasn’t a complete shock when a shark at Mystic Aquarium became a fish out of water!

On Tuesday, Megan Vitale and her fiancé Justin Waltzer went to the aquarium to celebrate their one year engagement anniversary. While there, they thought it would be fun to head to the touch tank and pet some sharks. However, they didn’t think they’d have front row seats to “sharks gone wild.”

In a viral TikTok video, Vitale can be seen skimming the top of the water when all of sudden a shark seems to enthusiastically dance across the tank in full force — as if it had the zoomies.

The area immediately erupts with laughter and wows from onlookers as the shark flops around the water and onto a rock. A staff member, seemingly unfazed by the shark’s antics, can be heard saying, “Alright, calm down. There you go,” before it settled back into the water.

The pair said the shark’s behavior seemed odd to them.

“I was completely baffled,” Waltzer said. “I didn’t know if it was a normal occurrence, and as it prolonged, one of the tank attendants started calmly talking down the shark telling it to ‘calm down.’ The attendant seemed calm yet taken off guard.”

News 8 reached out to Mystic Aquarium to see if this is normal behavior but hasn’t heard back.

We hope that you not only have a better understanding of shark and rays but also a health admiration! Whether you are an old or new fan, you will want to come by and check out our new touch experience – Sharks. pic.twitter.com/0BNSTkuAwi — Mystic Aquarium (@mysticaquarium) July 14, 2020

However, one TikTok user said, “he is stressed out. I work at a aquarium and ours does this and we have to take it out in the back to let them relax.”

The shark appears to be okay as it swims past Waltzer at the end of the video.

The pair’s video has been seen more than 22,000 times.