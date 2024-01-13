MYSTIC, Conn. (WTNH) — The public is asked to avoid the area as Downtown Mystic is experiencing severe flooding due to rain and high tides, according to the Groton Police Department.

Photos provided by the Groton Police Department Photos provided by the Groton Police Department

The Groton Police Department is urging the public to avoid downtown Mystic as they prepare for flooding conditions to worsen. As emergency services work to contain the flooding, officials are asking drivers to not attempt to drive through areas where water is covering the road.

As of 10:06 a.m. the following locations are closed due to flooding:

River Rd @ Bindloss

Poquonnock Rd @ Sneekers

Gravel St @ West Main

River Rd @ Starr St

Poquonnock Rd @ South Rd

Water St @ Noank Rd

Seahorse Ln @ Pearl St

Steamboat Wharf parking lot

Entrance to Bluff Point



