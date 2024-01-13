MYSTIC, Conn. (WTNH) — The public is asked to avoid the area as Downtown Mystic is experiencing severe flooding due to rain and high tides, according to the Groton Police Department.
The Groton Police Department is urging the public to avoid downtown Mystic as they prepare for flooding conditions to worsen. As emergency services work to contain the flooding, officials are asking drivers to not attempt to drive through areas where water is covering the road.
As of 10:06 a.m. the following locations are closed due to flooding:
River Rd @ Bindloss
Poquonnock Rd @ Sneekers
Gravel St @ West Main
River Rd @ Starr St
Poquonnock Rd @ South Rd
Water St @ Noank Rd
Seahorse Ln @ Pearl St
Steamboat Wharf parking lot
Entrance to Bluff Point
