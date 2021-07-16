Mystic Aquarium to get millions in COVID relief funding

MYSTIC, Conn. (WTNH) – Mystic Aquarium will be getting more than $6 million in COVID relief funding.

The aquarium had to shut down for several months during the pandemic and then reopen at reduced capacity.

The American Rescue Plan money awarded through the Shuddered Venue Operators Grant program will go to live venue operators, which will include theaters, cinemas, and museums like the aquarium and the Mystic Seaport, which will also get millions in aid.

“This really I think is going to keep the lights on at the aquarium as well as some of these other shuddered venue facilities and there’s frankly, we know, there’s more in the pipeline right now,” said Congressman Joe Courtney.

Congressman Joe Courtney says more funding is expected in the coming weeks through the Small Business Administration.