Nail technicians to be licensed starting 2021

(WTNH) — Rules are changing at nail salons in Connecticut.

Starting in 2021, all nail technicians in the state will have to be licensed through the Department of Public Health.

It’s part of the new state budget that passed earlier this summer. Nail technicians will not have to go through more training as was proposed.

Estheticians and eye lash technicians will also need to be licensed. Lawmakers say licensing will improve safety and health standards.

