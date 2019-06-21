Skip to content
Stevens to be 13th Supreme Court justice buried at Arlington
Ground bison meat responsible for E. coli outbreak in 7 states, Connecticut included: CDC
Senators Blumenthal and Murphy help introduce Stop Cruelty to Migrant Children Act
Judge: Michael Cohen campaign finance probe over
Pita Pal Foods hummus products recalled over possible Listeria contamination
Route 16 in Colchester closed after motorcycle vs. truck accident
Route 2 westbound in Glastonbury partially closed due to 2-car accident
Truck fire closes I-691 Eastbound in Meriden
Part of Interstate 91 southbound in Middletown closed due to car accident
Traffic relief coming to Route 110 in Stratford
Providence Road, Route 6 in Brooklyn closed due to motor vehicle accident
Rahm hopes Irish connection propels him to 1st major title
The Latest: ‘Stunt double’ fills in for Clemson quarterback
Ewan posts first Tour stage win, Alaphilippe keeps yellow
The Latest: Alabama finds silver lining in title game loss
Martial penalty completes Man United’s 4-0 win over Leeds
McIlroy knows this is not just another British Open
Best Trivia Ever partners with New England Brewing Company for a trivia fundraising event called “Give”
Middlesex Hospital proudly earned its fifth consecutive nursing Magnet® designation
Author Emily Liebert shares her new novel ‘Pretty Revenge’
OMV/Munson’s Chocolates: Trends in snacks, summer parties and edible souvenirs
Today’s Dish: Anniversary of man on the moon
Today’s Dish: Amazon Prime Day is here!
National
Joaquin ‘El Chapo’ Guzman sentenced to life in prison
Eric Garner’s mother speaks out on anniversary of his death
Telescope viewing suspended as protesters block Hawaii road
Former Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens dies at 99
Feds: Moving land agency will save money, improve decisions
LA County to pay $53M over strip searches of female inmates
No bail for Mexican megachurch leader in child rape case
Feds: Microsoft worker stole millions in digital currency
Temperature in Phoenix spikes to hottest of the year
6-year-old girl dies after getting hit with golf ball
Epstein defense offers explanation for foreign passport
Federal data shows opioid shipments ballooned as crisis grew
Justice Department will not file charges against officer involved in Eric Garner’s death
Appeals court: NYC can ban ads in Uber and Lyft cars
The Latest: Apollo 11 astronaut returns to launch pad
International
Cyprus detains 12 Israelis after UK woman alleges rape
Man who lost family in Ethiopia crash seeks safety upgrades
Architect: Notre Dame far from safe for restoration work
Hong Kong elders march in support of young demonstrators
UK leader May slams populist politics, Brexit ‘absolutism’
Regional News
Edsall speaks to media for first time after UConn Big East announcement
NYC power outage darkens Times Square, disrupts traffic, traps people in elevators
ConEd working to restore thousands without power in Manhattan Saturday
Memorial to marathon bombing victims takes shape in Boston
Country singer’s donation leads to free adoptions at Massachusetts animal shelter
Washington D.C. News
Trump: Woman who accused him of sexual assault not his type
Bill would make companies post overseas job numbers
300 migrant children at border moved to new facility
Black Caucus to commemorate 400th anniversary of first Africans in English North American
Senators say plan would help fight against cyber-attacks
Connecticut
Senators Blumenthal and Murphy help introduce Stop Cruelty to Migrant Children Act
Advocates to applaud breast cancer screening legislation
Deceased body found in Naugatuck River
Southington fire crews battle unoccupied house fire on Clark Street
Water main break shuts down Home Depot plaza in Berlin, another being repaired
Crime
Man charged with embezzling from state Senate campaign
New Britain man facing animal cruelty charges
State police trooper facing domestic assault charges
Kohl’s security officer charged for sexually assaulting a minor
R. Kelly arrested again in Chicago on federal sex charges
Unusual Stories
City hopes ‘Baby Shark’ song will drive homeless away
Australian finds message in a bottle written 50 years ago
California officers reunite 250-pound tortoise with owners
Hamden man uses extreme tactic in long battle against speeders
Phony Ferraris, ‘Shamborghinis’ seized at Brazil factory
Don't Miss
News 8 is celebrating summertime in CT: show us your photos
4th of July 2019 Fireworks Schedule
News 8 launches W82TXT campaign against distracted driving
Connecticut Senator Blumenthal Calls on Directv and At&T U-Verse to Accept Nexstar’s Extension Offer to Immediately Restore Carriage of Network and Local Community Programming
