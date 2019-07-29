SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA)– Break out the celery and blue cheese or ranch dressing, Monday is National Chicken Wing Day.

Eating chicken wings was first thought up in 1964 at the Anchor Bar in Buffalo, New York. Owner Teressa Bellisimo cooked them for her son and his friends as a midnight snack.

The city of Buffalo celebrated its National Chicken Wing Day in 1977.

