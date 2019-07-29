National Chicken Wing Day

News

by: Nexstar Media Group

Posted: / Updated:

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA)– Break out the celery and blue cheese or ranch dressing, Monday is National Chicken Wing Day.

Eating chicken wings was first thought up in 1964 at the Anchor Bar in Buffalo, New York. Owner Teressa Bellisimo cooked them for her son and his friends as a midnight snack.

The city of Buffalo celebrated its National Chicken Wing Day in 1977.

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss