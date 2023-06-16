MONROE, Conn. (WTNH) — You might not have heard of the National Coalition of 100 Black Women, but it has been doing important work in the community.

The Greater New Haven Chapter of the organization was chartered seven years ago and has been going strong ever since.

It’s not a social club, it’s an advocacy group dedicated to improving the lives of Black women and girls.

The group held its award ceremony honoring members of the community dedicated to advancing the cause.

“Today, we are here to celebrate Black excellence,” said Coalition President Lorraine Gibbons.

The organization ahs four major priorities: health, education, leadership and economic empowerment.

The keynote speaker was Sabrina Fulton, the mother of the late Trayvon Martin. Gibbons said Fulton’s presence sent a message.

“So today, she’s able to share her story in regards to hope, social justice and how she’s being resilient so for her to be here and provide some inspirational words to the members and the guests, and the honorees it makes a world of difference for us,” Gibbons said.

Among other things, the coalition has been very active in getting Black girls involved in STEM fields. They have also been very involved in voter registration and lobbying for more affordable housing.