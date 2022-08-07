EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut is celebrating National Farmers Market Week.

The goal is to highlight the vital role farmers markets play in the nation’s food system. State officials say farmers markets fuel local economies, and have increased access to locally fresh grown food for vulnerable populations.

They not only feature products from local farms, but also bakeries. People can also buy locally made soap, sauces, dog treats and more.

“Fresh tomatoes are always popular, and we have a local bakery and their baked goods are popular, too,” said Michelle Benivegna, market manager of East Haven Farmers Market. “They’re fresh-made every morning. But as far as produce, eggplant, strawberries, tomatoes, and squash flowers have been very popular right now too.”

The farmers market in East Haven is so popular that they started it a month earlier in mid-June. It runs every Sunday through Oct. 2.

A full list of farmers markets in Connecticut is available here.