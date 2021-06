National Guard and Goodwill are sponsoring a free food box giveaway in Hamden today. Photo: Alisha Martindale / Hamden Dept. of Arts and Culture

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The National Guard and Goodwill are sponsoring a free food box giveaway Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Keefe Center.

Anyone who needs food can come to the giveaway. There are 1,200 boxes of non-perishable items.

You can drive through or walk up and no ID is required. Keefe Center is located at 11 Pine St. in Hamden.