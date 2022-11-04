(WTNH) – A national gun rights group is going to federal court to try to immediately allow assault weapons to be sold in Connecticut.

On Friday, Governor Ned Lamont and State Attorney General William Tong spoke out about the lawsuit filed by the National Association for Gun Rights. The group is asking the judge for an injunction that would immediately stop the state from enforcing the ban on the sale of assault weapons.

“I don’t have to tell you how extraordinarily dangerous this is,” Tong said. “In this moment, to seek an immediate repeal of the assault weapons ban and put assault weapons, weapons of war, back on our streets here in Connecticut.”

“William Tong is going to fight for the laws of this state,” Lamont said. “Make sure no out-of-state litigants are going to come in and try to upset our laws and take away our rights to prohibit these assault weapons.”

The state legislature voted to ban the sale of assault weapons after the Sandy Hook massacre. Assault weapons sold before that are still legal with the proper paperwork.

This week, Lamont said he would consider making those grandfathered guns illegal too.