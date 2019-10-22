National Recruitment Day kicks off for upcoming 2020 Census

(WTNH) — Tuesday is National Recruitment Day for the upcoming 2020 Census.

Lieutenant Governor Susan Bysiewicz along with Census Bureau officials and other state leaders will host recruitment events throughout the state.

They’re looking for thousands of people to join the census effort. Working for the Census pays between $21 – $25 an hour.

If you’re interested in a job with the Census, head down to your local DMV on Tuesday to apply.

