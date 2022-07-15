(WTNH) – The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is changing its number as of July 16.

The lifeline will now be three numbers: 9-8-8. The new three-digit numbers will route callers to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.

The previous number was 1-800-273-TALK (8255), which will remain available to people in emotional distress or suicidal crisis even after 988 is launched.

When people call, text, or chat 988, they will be connected to trained counselors that are part of the existing National Suicide Prevention Lifeline network. These trained counselors will listen, understand how their problems affect them, provide support, and connect them to resources.

The change is taking place due to the National Suicide Hotline Designation Act, federal legislation signed into law in October 2020, designating 988 as the three-digital dialing code for the lifeline.

For more information about 988 or if you or someone you know needs help, click here.