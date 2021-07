SOMERS, Conn (WTNH) — Reports of damage in the town of Somers has prompted The National Weather Service to investigate if there was a tornado that touched down on Sunday.

Social media posts in the town are showing trees toppled down on residential properties, and some poles being knocked over.

Photo provided by: Sarah Moynihan Bollinger

NWS Boston/Norton Skywarn @WX1BOX reports they have received information of a potential tornado touchdown in the Somers CT area at approximately 6:20 PM.