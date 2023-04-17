HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — National Work Zone Awareness Week kicked off on Monday and Connecticut is taking part to raise awareness about the dangers of speeding in work zones, as it can create hazards for highway crews, police, pedestrians, bicyclists and other drivers.



“Distracted impaired and reckless driving has gotten worse. And crashes in Connecticut have increased. so every questionable decision drivers make puts themselves and other travelers and our workers at risk,” said Connecticut Department of Transportation Commissioner Garrett Eucalitto.



Connecticut has lost 27 Department of Transportation workers in crashes on the road.

Just last week the state rolled out special vehicles equipped with cameras to ticket drivers who go too fast through work zones.