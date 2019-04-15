'World's most dangerous bird' kills 75-year-old man in Florida: Officials
(ABC News) - A 75-year-old man was attacked and killed by a large exotic bird he kept as a pet on his property in Florida, known to experts as the "world’s most dangerous bird," authorities said.
Marvin Hajos died from injuries suffered in the bizarre attack by a cassowary, a flightless fowl with knife-like claws that can stand up to 6 feet tall and weigh more than 100 pounds, according to officials.
Hajos was on his property in the Gainesville suburb of Alachua when he apparently tripped and fell at about 10 a.m. on Friday. The cassowary, which looks similar to an Australian emu, then pounced on him, according to the Alachua County Sheriff's Office.
Firefighters and paramedics took Hajos to a hospital, where he died, officials said.
"My understanding is that the gentleman was in the vicinity of the bird and at some point fell. When he fell, he was attacked," Deputy Chief Jeff Taylor of the Alachua County Fire Rescue Department told the Gainesville Sun newspaper.
The sheriff's office is investigating the death, along with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, officials said.
"Initial information indicates that this was a tragic accident for Mr. Hajos and his family," Lt. Brett Rhodenizer said in a statement on Sunday.
Rhodenizer said the cassowary that attacked Hajos was secured and remained on Hajos' property.
The San Diego Zoo describes cassowaries on its website as the "most dangerous bird in the world,"
"Each 3-toed foot has a dagger-like claw on the inner toe that is up to 4 inches long!" the San Diego Zoo website reads. "The cassowary can slice open any predator or potential threat with a single swift kick. Powerful legs help the cassowary run up to 31 miles per hour through the dense forest underbrush."
More Stories
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Loughlin, Giannulli plead not guilty in college scam
- Trump says Boeing should fix, then re-brand Max jets
- Police: Nobody injured in small plane crash on Long Island
- 'It has to stop': Omar says Trump encourages violence, hate
- 107 years ago the Titanic sank in the Atlantic Ocean
- Accessibility For All: New initiative helps families with special needs visit local destinations
- Student dies after Fordham University bell tower fall
Storm Team 8 Weather Headlines
-
New Haven's cherry blossoms will be at full peak by the end of April
It's just a fantastic neighborhood when the trees bloom its another world...it's just beautiful.Read More »
- 6 states under blizzard warnings as residents prepare for April snow storm
- Start working now on getting a green lawn this year
- Crews around Connecticut battle flames in heart of brush fire season
- Dry and breezy day led to several brush fires across Connecticut
- April brings brush fire dangers
- Looking back on April Fools' Day blizzard of 1997
- River flooding a concern in Connecticut as northern snow melts
Don't Miss
Trending Stories
Latest Connecticut Headlines
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Part of I-95 north remains closed in Stamford after tractor trailer rollover
Part of Interstate 95 northbound remains closed in Stamford after a tractor...Read More »
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Police: Nobody injured in small plane crash on Long Island
Police on Long Island said a small plane carrying three people went down in a...Read More »
-
Accessibility For All: New initiative helps families with special needs visit local destinations
A new initiative, launched in early April, is empowering parents who have...Read More »
-
Student dies after Fordham University bell tower fall
A student who was injured when she fell from the Fordham University bell...Read More »
-
Lots of changes and some surprises this tax season
This year's tax season has been full of changes.Read More »
Video Center
-
Midday Monday weather
Monday midday forecastRead More »
-
Sound the Alarm
Good Morning ConnecticutRead More »
-
8 Minute Meals: asparagus with homemade Hollandaise sauce
Good Morning ConnecticutRead More »