KENTUCKY, Ill. (WTNH) – As Americans continued to clutch their lottery tickets hoping to have the lucky one, it appears Illinois may be the home of the big $1.28 billion Jackpot, the second-largest Mega Millions history.

Mega Millions confirmed the Illinois Lottery’s report that the winning ticket has been bought, although no one has stepped forward to claim it just yet. The cash option of the $1.28 billion winner totaled at $747.2 million. Lottery winners can choose to remain anonymous in Illinois.

The odds of winning the Mega Millions Jackpot stood at 1 in 302.5 million. Saturday’s winning numbers were 13, 36, 45, 57, 67 with the final Mega ball being 14.

A 2018 South Carolina ticket will still hold the Mega Millions Jackpot record, with a whopping $1.537 billion in winnings. April 15 was the last time someone won the Mega Millions Jackpot, that time for $20 million in Tennessee. Just three days before that a Minnesota couple won $110 million.

The next Mega Millions Jackpot is estimated at $20 million. The next drawing is Tuesday, Aug. 2, at 11 p.m. EST.