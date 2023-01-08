(KTLA) – One man is dead and two others were wounded after a gunman opened fire just steps from the Hollywood Walk of Fame early Saturday morning.

Three men in their early-to-mid 30s were struck as they exited a building near Hollywood Boulevard and Cherokee Avenue at 1:20 a.m., according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

All three men were shot several times.

One of the men was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other two were taken to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in stable condition.

Very limited information was made available about the suspects, who fled in a vehicle northbound on Cherokee Avenue, according to the LAPD.

It’s unknown if the shooting was gang-related, though Detective Sean Kinchla noted that there were likely many witnesses.

“Hollywood is a very busy place, especially at nighttime hours, 1 a.m.,” Kinchla told Nexstar’s KTLA. “You have clubs getting out, restaurants open and there were a lot of people in the area.”

Local business owners are surprised by the incident as they say the area is generally safe.

“This is a tourist attraction, so you don’t expect shootings and murders happening on Hollywood and Cherokee,” said David Orr, who works at the nearby Escape Hotel Hollywood attraction. “This is our spot, our home, our neighborhood.”

Police are still investigating and gathering information on potential suspects.

“Hollywood always has a very heavy deployment on the boulevard,” explained Kinchla. “At this point, we’re canvassing for witnesses and looking for any video that may have captured it.”

“As close as it was to Hollywood boulevard, it’s surprising no one else got hurt,” said Art Mendoza, the owner of Happy Hollywood Tours.

Alexis Lewis and Alex Torres contributed to this report.