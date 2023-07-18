FALLBROOK, Calif. (KSWB) – A 1-year-old girl was shot and killed Monday in Fallbrook, California by her 3-year-old sibling who got ahold of an unsecured handgun, authorities said.

Deputies received a call around 7:30 a.m. reporting that a 3-year-old had accidentally shot their 1-year-old sibling, Lt. Joseph Jarjura with the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

When law enforcement arrived on scene, they found the 1-year-old with a head injury.

Officials confirmed the 3-year-old shot the 1-year-old after finding the gun.

The victim was taken to a hospital but later died due to her injuries, per the sheriff’s department.

“The Sheriff’s Department extends our sympathies to the family and those affected by this death. Sheriff’s Homicide investigators are working to gather more information to determine the circumstances of the death,” Jarjura said.

The investigation is ongoing as there are no outstanding suspects and no threat to the community, SDSO said.

An autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause and manner of the 1-year-old’s death. Her name is not being released at this point out of respect for the family and the fact that she is a juvenile, authorities said.

Fallbrook is located Southern California, about 55 miles north of San Diego.

Earlier this year, a 5-year-old in Tennessee was shot by his brother, who found a gun while playing at a park.