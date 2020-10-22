12 days from Election Day Biden leads Trump by double digits with likely voters, QU national poll finds

(WTNH) — Less than two weeks from Election Day, former Vice President Joe Biden leads President Trump by double digits, a Quinnipiac University national poll found this week.

Poll results released Thursday show likely voters support former Vice President Joe Biden over President Donald Trump 51 – 41%.

QU reports, “This is the third national survey among likely voters since September that shows Biden with a 10-point lead, as Biden led Trump 52 – 42% on both September 2nd and September 23rd.”

Among likely voters who say they will vote in person on Election Day Nov. 3, 65% say they will vote for Trump, while 28% say they will vote for Biden.

However, among likely voters who have voted or plan to vote by mail or absentee ballot, 69% say they support Biden, while only 21% support Trump.

The same pattern holds for likely voters who have or plan to cast their ballot at an early voting location: 57% support Biden, 35% support Trump.

“Three straight polls in the double-digit zone… For Biden-Harris, flush with cash and propelled by consistent support, it remains steady as she goes through the turbulent waters of a bitter, personal, and unsettling campaign,” said Quinnipiac University Polling Analyst Tim Malloy.

When it comes to the president’s handling of his job and the COVID-19 pandemic, likely voters give Trump a negative 41 – 55% job approval rating.

On Sept. 23, polls showed Trump getting a negative 43 – 53 percent job approval rating.

The poll results go on to say “He also gets a negative 41 – 57% approval rating for his handling of the coronavirus response, which compares to a negative 42 – 56% rating on September 23rd.”

“In a historically chaotic election year, voters are feeling like the coronavirus is out of control,” said Malloy.

When it comes to the vacant seat on the Supreme Court left by the passing of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, 52 – 43% of likely voters say the presidential election winner, not President Trump before the election, should fill the vacancy.

As to whether or not the Senate should confirm President Trump’s nominee, Amy Coney Barrett, to the bench, voters are split 46 – 46%.

You can find the full results here.