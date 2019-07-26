12-year-old New Haven boy suffers gunshot wound to the chest in Puerto Rico

National

by: , Mario Boone

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo: Big Stock Image)

(WTNH) — A 12-year-old New Haven boy was wounded in the chest after being caught in the crossfire of a shootout in Puerto Rico.

The boy, a student at Roberto Clemente Leadership Academy, was spending the summer in Coamo, Puerto Rico with his grandmother and father.

On Wednesday, July 24th, the boy and his family were at a gas station re-fueling their vehicles with gas when the incident happened.

He is listed in critical but stable condition and will be taking a medical flight for treatment at Yale-New Haven Hospital.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss