12-year-old New Haven boy suffers gunshot wound to the chest in Puerto Rico

(WTNH) — A 12-year-old New Haven boy was wounded in the chest after being caught in the crossfire of a shootout in Puerto Rico.

The boy, a student at Roberto Clemente Leadership Academy, was spending the summer in Coamo, Puerto Rico with his grandmother and father.

On Wednesday, July 24th, the boy and his family were at a gas station re-fueling their vehicles with gas when the incident happened.

He is listed in critical but stable condition and will be taking a medical flight for treatment at Yale-New Haven Hospital.