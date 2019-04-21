14,000 people show up to celebrate 4/20 in San Francisco

(WTNH) - 14,000 people celebrated 4/20 big time in San Francisco.

They gathered at Hippie Hill to celebrate marijuana, which is legal in California.

Related: Carl's Jr. in Denver testing out CBD infused burger on 4/20

Officials said the event was "pretty mellow" with only a handful of arrests.

This is the first time the celebrations have fallen on a Saturday since recreational marijuana was made legal in the state in 2016.

Related: Clearing the air on the origins of 420, the unofficial national marijuana holiday

According to Forbes, California collected $345 million in tax revenue from recreational cannabis in 2018.