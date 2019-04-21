National

14,000 people show up to celebrate 4/20 in San Francisco

By:

Posted: Apr 21, 2019 12:24 PM EDT

Updated: Apr 21, 2019 12:24 PM EDT

(WTNH) -  14,000 people celebrated 4/20 big time in San Francisco. 

They gathered at Hippie Hill to celebrate marijuana, which is legal in California.

Related: Carl's Jr. in Denver testing out CBD infused burger on 4/20

Officials said the event was "pretty mellow" with only a handful of arrests.

This is the first time the celebrations have fallen on a Saturday since recreational marijuana was made legal in the state in 2016.

Related: Clearing the air on the origins of 420, the unofficial national marijuana holiday

According to Forbes, California collected $345 million in tax revenue from recreational cannabis in 2018.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Storm Team 8 Weather Headlines

Don't Miss

Join the Billion Step Challenge!
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Join the Billion Step Challenge!

Capitol Report: Sundays at&hellip;
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Capitol Report: Sundays at…

Suggest A Story To News 8

Suggest A Story To News 8

Trending Stories

Latest Connecticut Headlines

Video Center