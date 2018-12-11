National

15 people with minor injuries after Disney World bus crash

(AP) - Fifteen people have been taken to a hospital with minor injuries after two buses collided at Walt Disney World.

The Florida Highway Patrol says one bus rear-ended another at a parking booth near Epcot Tuesday morning.

There were 51 passengers on the two buses.

A highway patrol spokeswoman says the passengers taken to the hospital had "very minor injuries."

