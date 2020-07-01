$16 million in unclaimed CT tax dollars available to those who haven’t filed for 2016, July 15 deadline approaching fast

Conn. (WTNH) — The Internal Revenue Service reports there is $1.5 billion in unclaimed refunds waiting for an estimated 1.4 million taxpayers across the country who did not file a 2016 federal income tax return. In Connecticut alone, there is more than $16 million available.

“The IRS wants to help taxpayers who are owed refunds but haven’t filed their 2016 tax returns yet,” said IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig. Time is running out for taxpayers.

Rettig explained, “There’s only a three-year window to claim these refunds, and the window closes on July 15.”

For those who do not claim refunds within the three-year window, the money becomes the property of the U.S. Treasury.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the IRS had extended the filing deadline to July 15, 2020. That extension includes those filing for tax year 2016. To claim the refund, a return for tax year 2016 must be filed with the IRS by July 15, 2020.

“The IRS estimates the midpoint for the potential refunds for 2016 to be $861 — that is, half of the refunds are more than $861 and half are less,” the IRS wrote.

The IRS reminds taxpayers that there is no penalty for filing late when a refund is involved. Taxpayers seeking a 2016 tax refund should know that their checks may be held if they have not filed tax returns for 2017 and 2018. In addition, the refund will be applied to any amounts owed to the IRS or a state tax agency and may be used to offset unpaid child support or past due federal debts, such as student loans. By failing to file a tax return, people stand to lose more than just their refund of taxes withheld or paid during 2016. Many low- and moderate-income workers may be eligible for the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC). For 2016, the credit was worth as much as $6,269. – Internal Revenue Service

Current and prior-year tax forms (such as the tax year 2016 Form 1040, 1040A, and 1040EZ) and instructions are available on the IRS.gov Forms and Publications page or by calling toll-free 800-TAX-FORM (800-829-3676).

State-by-state estimates of individuals who may be due 2016 income tax refunds

State or District Estimated Number of Individuals Median Potential Refund Total Potential Refunds* Alabama 23,300 $859 $24,614,400 Alaska 5,500 $979 $6,754,900 Arizona 32,400 $762 $32,281,600 Arkansas 13,400 $822 $13,798,800 California 130,600 $816 $135,981,300 Colorado 27,500 $809 $28,276,500 Connecticut 14,300 $930 $16,213,300 Delaware 5,600 $878 $6,114,500 District of Columbia 3,700 $904 $4,224,600 Florida 99,000 $874 $105,706,400 Georgia 48,600 $792 $49,682,700 Hawaii 7,700 $932 $8,785,600 Idaho 6,200 $727 $5,876,000 Illinois 51,700 $909 $57,312,200 Indiana 32,700 $887 $35,129,700 Iowa 14,700 $908 $15,735,600 Kansas 14,600 $877 $15,706,800 Kentucky 18,700 $869 $19,517,100 Louisiana 24,400 $849 $26,410,100 Maine 5,600 $802 $5,482,200 Maryland 28,200 $873 $31,619,700 Massachusetts 29,900 $956 $34,261,900 Michigan 46,600 $853 $49,591,400 Minnesota 21,000 $803 $21,155,300 Mississippi 12,900 $777 $12,931,600 Missouri 32,400 $828 $33,522,400 Montana 4,600 $781 $4,582,000 Nebraska 7,800 $845 $8,081,700 Nevada 15,900 $859 $16,922,300 New Hampshire 6,500 $965 $7,474,300 New Jersey 36,200 $936 $41,268,900 New Mexico 9,600 $833 $10,219,600 New York 70,300 $958 $80,830,100 North Carolina 44,900 $833 $46,044,500 North Dakota 4,000 $949 $4,539,800 Ohio 52,900 $841 $54,542,900 Oklahoma 21,000 $866 $22,600,000 Oregon 21,400 $762 $21,237,200 Pennsylvania 55,200 $919 $60,505,200 Rhode Island 3,900 $926 $4,410,100 South Carolina 17,200 $769 $17,323,700 South Dakota 3,800 $899 $3,976,100 Tennessee 29,000 $840 $29,834,800 Texas 143,400 $898 $159,809,900 Utah 11,100 $766 $11,037,700 Vermont 2,800 $892 $2,897,400 Virginia 37,900 $827 $39,977,600 Washington 37,200 $918 $42,273,300 West Virginia 7,200 $921 $7,830,000 Wisconsin 19,900 $781 $19,483,100 Wyoming 3,400 $920 $3,766,100 Totals 1,418,300 $861 $1,518,154,900 Chart: IRS

* Excluding credits.