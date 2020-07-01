 

$16 million in unclaimed CT tax dollars available to those who haven’t filed for 2016, July 15 deadline approaching fast

Conn. (WTNH) — The Internal Revenue Service reports there is $1.5 billion in unclaimed refunds waiting for an estimated 1.4 million taxpayers across the country who did not file a 2016 federal income tax return. In Connecticut alone, there is more than $16 million available.

“The IRS wants to help taxpayers who are owed refunds but haven’t filed their 2016 tax returns yet,” said IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig. Time is running out for taxpayers.

Rettig explained, “There’s only a three-year window to claim these refunds, and the window closes on July 15.”

For those who do not claim refunds within the three-year window, the money becomes the property of the U.S. Treasury.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the IRS had extended the filing deadline to July 15, 2020. That extension includes those filing for tax year 2016. To claim the refund, a return for tax year 2016 must be filed with the IRS by July 15, 2020.

“The IRS estimates the midpoint for the potential refunds for 2016 to be $861 — that is, half of the refunds are more than $861 and half are less,” the IRS wrote.

The IRS reminds taxpayers that there is no penalty for filing late when a refund is involved. Taxpayers seeking a 2016 tax refund should know that their checks may be held if they have not filed tax returns for 2017 and 2018.

In addition, the refund will be applied to any amounts owed to the IRS or a state tax agency and may be used to offset unpaid child support or past due federal debts, such as student loans. By failing to file a tax return, people stand to lose more than just their refund of taxes withheld or paid during 2016. Many low- and moderate-income workers may be eligible for the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC). For 2016, the credit was worth as much as $6,269.

– Internal Revenue Service

Current and prior-year tax forms (such as the tax year 2016 Form 1040, 1040A, and 1040EZ) and instructions are available on the IRS.gov Forms and Publications page or by calling toll-free 800-TAX-FORM (800-829-3676).

State-by-state estimates of individuals who may be due 2016 income tax refunds

State or DistrictEstimated Number of IndividualsMedian Potential RefundTotal Potential Refunds*
Alabama23,300$859$24,614,400
 Alaska5,500$979$6,754,900
Arizona32,400$762$32,281,600
Arkansas13,400$822$13,798,800
California130,600$816$135,981,300
Colorado27,500$809$28,276,500
Connecticut14,300$930$16,213,300
Delaware5,600$878$6,114,500
District of Columbia3,700$904$4,224,600
Florida99,000$874$105,706,400
Georgia48,600$792$49,682,700
Hawaii7,700$932$8,785,600
Idaho6,200$727$5,876,000
Illinois51,700$909$57,312,200
Indiana32,700$887$35,129,700
Iowa14,700$908$15,735,600
Kansas14,600$877$15,706,800
Kentucky18,700$869$19,517,100
Louisiana24,400$849$26,410,100
Maine5,600$802$5,482,200
Maryland28,200$873$31,619,700
Massachusetts29,900$956$34,261,900
Michigan46,600$853$49,591,400
Minnesota21,000$803$21,155,300
Mississippi12,900$777$12,931,600
Missouri32,400$828$33,522,400
Montana4,600$781$4,582,000
Nebraska7,800$845$8,081,700
Nevada15,900$859$16,922,300
New Hampshire6,500$965$7,474,300
New Jersey36,200$936$41,268,900
New Mexico9,600$833$10,219,600
New York70,300$958$80,830,100
North Carolina44,900$833$46,044,500
North Dakota4,000$949$4,539,800
Ohio52,900$841$54,542,900
Oklahoma21,000$866$22,600,000
Oregon21,400$762$21,237,200
Pennsylvania55,200$919$60,505,200
Rhode Island3,900$926$4,410,100
South Carolina17,200$769$17,323,700
South Dakota3,800$899$3,976,100
Tennessee29,000$840$29,834,800
Texas143,400$898$159,809,900
Utah11,100$766$11,037,700
Vermont2,800$892$2,897,400
Virginia37,900$827$39,977,600
Washington37,200$918$42,273,300
West Virginia7,200$921$7,830,000
Wisconsin19,900$781$19,483,100
Wyoming3,400$920$3,766,100
Totals1,418,300$861$1,518,154,900
Chart: IRS

* Excluding credits.

