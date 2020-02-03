2 dead, 1 hurt in shooting at Texas A&M University-Commerce residence hall

Two people are dead and another is injured in a shooting at Texas A&M-Commerce.

(ABC News)– Two people are dead and a third person is injured in a shooting at a residence hall at Texas A&M University-Commerce on Monday, authorities said.

The surviving victim was taken to a hospital in unknown condition, the university police department said.

The shooting took place at the Pride Rock residence hall. University police said it has stationed officers across the campus.

First responders respond after reports of a shooting at a residence hall at Texas A&M University’s campus in Commerce, Texas, on Feb. 3, 2020.First responders respond after reports of a shooting at a residence hall at Texas A&M University’s campus in Commerce, Texas, on Feb. 3, 2020.WFAA

All classes were canceled for the rest of the day.

Texas A&M’s campus in Commerce, Texas, is over 200 miles north of Texas A&M’s main campus in College Station.

A police officer tapes off a crime scene after reports of a shooting at a residence hall at Texas A&M University’s campus in Commerce, Texas, on Feb. 3, 2020.A police officer tapes off a crime scene after reports of a shooting at a residence hall at Texas A&M University’s campus in Commerce, Texas, on Feb. 3, 2020.WFAA

Additional details were not immediate available.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.