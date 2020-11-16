 

LIVE NOW /
Watch Good Morning CT at Nine

2 girls, ages 1 and 5, found alone in Chicago neighborhood, police say

National

by: Judy Wang and WGN Web Desk and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

CHICAGO (WGN) — Chicago police are searching for the parents of two young girls found alone on the street.

The sisters were found in the city’s South Shore neighborhood around 10:30 p.m. Sunday.

The girls have been identified as 5-year-old Kamariya and 1-year-old Chantel. Police describe Kamariya as being 3-feet, 6 inches tall and 48 pounds, and Chantel as 2-feet tall and 22 pounds.

Their last name is unknown.

The girls were taken to Comer Children’s Hospital for observation. They are reported to be in good condition.

Police have contacted the Department of Children and Family Services. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss