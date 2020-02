2020 Official White House Christmas Ornament. Photographed by David Wiegold on January 15, 2020. Photo: The White House Historical Association

(CNN) — It’s just February, but the White House Historical Association has already unveiled the official 2020 White House Christmas Ornament. It honors John F. Kennedy.

The front is Kennedy’s posthumous official White House portrait from 1970. The back has dates that he was in office — from 1961 to 1970.

There’s also a quote by First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy, “The White House belongs to the American people.”