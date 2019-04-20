National

20th anniversary of Columbine school shooting

(WTNH) - Saturday marks the 20th anniversary of the mass shooting at Columbine High School

13 people were shot and killed in Littleton, Colorado.

It's still remembered as one of the deadliest mass shootings in American history.

A vigil was held in Littleton on Friday night to remember the victims.

