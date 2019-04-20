20th anniversary of Columbine school shooting

(WTNH) - Saturday marks the 20th anniversary of the mass shooting at Columbine High School.

13 people were shot and killed in Littleton, Colorado.

Related: Columbine-obsessed teen Sol Pais, who threatened local schools, found dead: Police

It's still remembered as one of the deadliest mass shootings in American history.

A vigil was held in Littleton on Friday night to remember the victims.