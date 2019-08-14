26 shot in 32 seconds: New details, videos released in Dayton mass shooting

New surveillance videos of the suspected gunman’s movements ahead of the Dayton, Ohio, mass shooting were released by authorities on Tuesday.

Police on Tuesday also updated the victim total, correcting the number of those shot and injured to 17, revealing that 26 people were shot in the roughly 30-second attack. Nine were killed in the massacre.

The shooting unfolded in a popular part of town that had a number of bars and restaurants. The gunfire started on Aug. 4 at 1:05 a.m. and lasted about 32 seconds, authorities said, until the suspect, 24-year-old Connor Betts, was killed by an officer in front of the Ned Peppers bar.

People react to a gunman in a still image from surveillance video released by police in Dayton, Ohio, Aug. 4, 2019.

Police officers approach the scene of a mass shooting with weapons drawn in a still image from surveillance video released by police in Dayton, Ohio, Aug. 4, 2019.

It is not clear at this time if Betts’s sister, who was shot and killed, and Betts’s companion, who was injured, were intentional victims, Dayton Police Chief Richard Biehl said Tuesday.

No one besides Betts has been found to be involved in the shooting, authorities said.

Betts, who was familiar with the popular downtown Dayton area, went with his sister and companion to Blind Bobs that night, authorities said. He then headed to Ned Peppers at 12:13 a.m. and left that bar at 12:42 a.m., authorities said.

Dayton Police released new surveillance videos from the night of the mass shooting that left nine people dead, Sunday, Aug. 4.

Betts “then goes back to the parking lot where the vehicle is at and spends the next eight minutes gathering content out of the trunk,” authorities said at a news conference.

Newly released video shows Betts leaving his car with a change of clothes and a heavy bag on his back.

At 1:04 a.m., Betts emerged behind an alley and “that’s when the shooting begins,” authorities said.

The new video shows the chaotic scene as bar-goers disperse and officers run towards the gunfire.