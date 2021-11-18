3 suspects wanted for stealing spools of wire at multiple stores caught at Southington Lowe’s

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Southington Police arrested three men accused of stealing large spools of wire at multiple stores.

Police said they caught three men from the Fort Worth area after they tried to steal nearly $7,000 worth of wire from the Lowe’s on Executive Boulevard in Southington on Wednesday.

Police identified the suspects as 22-year-old Daniel Raymond Thomas, 22-year-old Clarence Gerald Davis, and 23-year-old Marcus Hunter.

According to Southington Police, the suspects tried to pay for large spools of wire with a fraudulent Lowe’s Account Receivable around 1:45 p.m. then put them into a U-Haul box truck.

Another vehicle, a black Honda with a Texas registration, was also involved in the theft attempt. When police arrived, two of the suspects drove away in it. However, the driver’s erratic driving led to a flat tire.

The driver fled on foot, but police arrested him a short distance away. The second suspect ran towards a nearby Target store, but he was also taken into custody. Police arrested the third suspect inside the Lowe’s.

Police said the suspects were involved in similar thefts in Wallingford and New Haven earlier in the day.

Thomas has an active Secret Service extraditable federal warrant for his arrest related to a fraudulent payment scheme used during these thefts, police said.

Investigators also said Thomas is a suspect in similar thefts throughout the country.

Thomas was charged with interfering with police, third-degree larceny, conspiracy to commit third-degree larceny, and sixth-degree larceny.

Davis was charged with conspiracy to commit third-degree larceny.

Hunter faces conspiracy to commit third-degree larceny, interfering with police, failure to obey an officer’s signal, and reckless driving charges.

The bonds for all three suspects were $150,000.