4 civilians will circle Earth on 1st SpaceX private flight

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP/WTNH) — For the first time in 60 years of human spaceflight, a rocket is poised to blast into orbit with no professional astronauts on board, only four tourists.

SpaceX’s first private flight will be led by a 38-year-old entrepreneur who’s bankrolling the entire trip. The seats typically sell for $55 million each.

He gave away the remaining seats to fundraise for St. Jude’s. He’s taking two sweepstakes winners with him on the three-day trip circling Earth, along with Hayley Arceneaux, a St. Jude healthcare worker who survived childhood cancer.

“The fact that I’m going to be the youngest American in space really is just absolutely mind-blowing to me,” said Arceneaux. “And then I’ll be the first pediatric cancer survivor in space, which I’m honestly most excited about because I just think about the kids that are going to come after me and what this is going to mean to them.”

In this Aug. 8, 2021 photo provided by John Kraus, from left, Chris Sembroski, Sian Proctor, Jared Isaacman and Hayley Arceneaux stand for a photo in Bozeman, Mont., during a “fighter jet training” weekend to familiarize the crew with G-forces. (John Kraus/Inspiration4 via AP)

In this Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021 photo made available by SpaceX, from left, Chris Sembroski, Sian Proctor, Jared Isaacman and Hayley Arceneaux sit in the Dragon capsule at Cape Canaveral in Florida, during a dress rehearsal for the upcoming launch. The fully automated Dragon is the same kind that SpaceX uses to send astronauts to and from the International Space Station for NASA. But the chartered flight won’t be going there. (SpaceX via AP)

Geoscience professor Dr. Sian Proctor will become the fourth Black American woman to go to space.

They’ll soar 100 miles higher than the International Space Station, aiming for an altitude of 357 miles. Liftoff is set for Wednesday night from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida.