5 children dead in Youngstown fire

Posted: Dec 10, 2018 08:58 AM EST

Updated: Dec 10, 2018 08:58 AM EST

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) - Youngstown fire officials confirmed that five children died in a house fire late Sunday. 

The fire broke around 11:30 p.m. at a home in the 400 block of Parkcliffe Avenue.

Heavy flames and smoke were coming from the house when crews arrived. 

Firefighters say five children were in the house at the time. Two children were found dead inside the home. Three other children were rescued and taken to Mercy Health in Youngstown. Officials say those three later died.

The ages of the children are 9, 3, 2, and 1-year-old twins.

The mother of the children made it out of the house but was injured. Capt. Kurt Wright says she jumped from a second story window of the home. She was taken to Mercy Health. Her condition has not been released. 

Two firefighters were injured in the fire. One was taken to Mercy Health. The other was treated at the scene. 

"It's very hard for us. Firefighters and police officers, all our safety forces. Something like this we give 110 percent. Things happen the way they happen and it's just something we have to deal with. 
We will have someone for our firefighters to talk to," Finley said. 

Wright says there was no one else inside the home at the time.

Arson investigator Wright said he does not suspect foul play. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Youngstown City Schools spokesperson Denise Dick said administrators are working to identify any student or students who perished in the fire and will have counselors available in the school they attended. 

