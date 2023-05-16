LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – It was a frightening Mother’s Day weekend for Kim Chmielewski when her 5-year-old daughter, Cate, was stung by a scorpion in their backyard pool.

The sting took them to the hospital twice, and Cate received three doses of antivenin before recovering.

A bark scorpion only a few inches long had crawled along the bottom of a shallow ledge in the pool before it stung Cate on her upper leg.

“Never in a million years did I think scorpions could survive in the water,” said Chmielewski.

Chmielewski took her daughter to the hospital, where she was given Benadryl and told what symptoms to look out for before being discharged.

An hour later at home, Cate experienced involuntary movements and twitches for five to 10 minutes before having full-body muscle spasms.

Scorpion found in backyard pool (KLAS)

Chmielewski then called 911 and they went back to Summerlin Hospital and spent Saturday night into Mother’s Day in the hospital, where Cate was given three doses of antivenin.

Cate has since made a full recovery and even jumped back into their backyard pool.

Chmielewski told Nexstar’s KLAS that they spray their yard for scorpions but from now on will check every time before getting in the pool.

What to know about scorpions

Bark scorpions are some of the most venomous scorpions in the United States and are commonly found in the western parts of the country.

Scorpions don’t get into pools intentionally but are often drawn to them by their prey, which includes small insects.

Symptoms to look out for

If you or someone you know experiences a sting, you should watch out for face rubbing, indicating numbness and tingling. Children are more likely to develop severe symptoms, which include rapid eye movements and increased salivation.

The symptoms are often worse in children and older adults and can be severe but depend on each person’s reaction. Those who develop symptoms can call poison control at 1-800-222-1222, and if you have an allergic reaction, call 911 or go to your closest emergency room.