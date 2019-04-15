(WWLP) - With the tax-filing deadline nearing, the internal revenue service says about 50 million still need to file.

About 153 million tax returns for the 2018 tax year are expected to be filed during 2019. Millions are expected to file just before the April tax deadline.

The deadline to file 2018 individual tax returns and pay taxes owed is Monday, April 15, 2019, for most taxpayers.

IRS tax help can be found on the IRS website.

By April 5, the IRS had received more than 103 million tax returns and issued almost 78 million tax refunds totaling $220.8 billion. The average refund to date is $2,833.