60 physicians and pharmacists charged with handing out fake prescriptions for painkillers

Posted: Apr 17, 2019 05:26 PM EDT

Updated: Apr 17, 2019 05:26 PM EDT

(WTNH) - It's being called the biggest opioid crackdown of its kind. 

60 physicians and pharmacists in five states have been charged with handing out phony prescriptions for painkillers. 

Related Content: Strong evidence for considering sex/gender differences in opioid crisis

Health professionals have been arrested across Alabama, Kentucky, Ohio, Tennessee and West Virginia.

Authorities said they acted more like drug dealers and wrote about 350,000 rogue prescriptions, totaling more than 32 million pills.

