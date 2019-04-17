60 physicians and pharmacists charged with handing out fake prescriptions for painkillers

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

(WTNH) - It's being called the biggest opioid crackdown of its kind.

60 physicians and pharmacists in five states have been charged with handing out phony prescriptions for painkillers.

Related Content: Strong evidence for considering sex/gender differences in opioid crisis

Health professionals have been arrested across Alabama, Kentucky, Ohio, Tennessee and West Virginia.

Authorities said they acted more like drug dealers and wrote about 350,000 rogue prescriptions, totaling more than 32 million pills.