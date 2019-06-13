7-year-old girl delivers teddy bears to kids in hospitals

(WTNH) - Hospitals can be a scary place for kids, something a 7-year-old girl in Ohio knows all too well.

Alex Walker was diagnosed with epilepsy as a baby and spent days in a hospital room, unable to leave her bed.

That's why she created "Alex's Fluffy Buddies." Her mission is to help spread some joy with the help of teddy bears!

"I was in the hospital and I saw some kids without stuffed animals and I wanted to give them some of mine, but my mom said no, they have to be new. I used my Chuck-E-Cheese money and I buy bears," said Walker.

"A little bit of fresh air, a breath of kindness and a little bit of a distraction. It makes a world of a difference," said Leah Foster, mother of a patient.

Alex has raised more than $17,000 on Go Fund Me and was named a kid hero. And this is just the start. Her goal is to hand out 100,00 bears!



