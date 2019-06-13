National

7-year-old girl delivers teddy bears to kids in hospitals

By:

Posted: Jun 13, 2019 06:57 AM EDT

Updated: Jun 13, 2019 09:02 AM EDT

(WTNH) - Hospitals can be a scary place for kids, something a 7-year-old girl in Ohio knows all too well.

Alex Walker was diagnosed with epilepsy as a baby and spent days in a hospital room, unable to leave her bed.

That's why she created "Alex's Fluffy Buddies." Her mission is to help spread some joy with the help of teddy bears!

"I was in the hospital and I saw some kids without stuffed animals and I wanted to give them some of mine, but my mom said no, they have to be new. I used my Chuck-E-Cheese money and I buy bears," said Walker. 

"A little bit of fresh air, a breath of kindness and a little bit of a distraction. It makes a world of a difference," said Leah Foster, mother of a patient. 

Alex has raised more than $17,000 on Go Fund Me and was named a kid hero. And this is just the start. Her goal is to hand out 100,00 bears!


 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Storm Team 8 Weather Headlines

Don't Miss

High school graduation season&hellip;
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

High school graduation season…

Your photo may appear on TV and on our website.

Read More »
Celebrating Connecticut Dads:&hellip;
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Celebrating Connecticut Dads:…

We have your chance to read a heartfelt letter or tell us about why your…

Read More »
Get the News 8 App Free
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Get the News 8 App Free

The News 8 app gives you the ability to be alerted about breaking news…

Read More »
Enter the Auto Racing Challenge

Enter the Auto Racing Challenge

Capitol Report: Sundays at&hellip;
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Capitol Report: Sundays at…

Trending Stories

Latest Connecticut Headlines

Video Center