National

72 Philadelphia cops placed on desk duty after offensive social media posts

By:

Posted: Jun 20, 2019 10:44 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 20, 2019 10:44 PM EDT

(WTNH) - 72 Philadelphia police officers have been placed on desk duty for allegedly posting racist and offensive comments on social media.

The posts were made public earlier this month by 'The Plain View Project,' a social justice research organization.

According to the organization, many of the comments called for violence against Muslims, protesters, immigrants and those accused of crimes.

The Philadelphia police commissioner is not taking the allegations lightly.

Related: Facebook Famous Criminal turns himself in, police say

Philadelphia Police Commissioner Richard Ross said at a press conference, "We will not be shy about leading out the appropriate discipline, which could range from in many cases, a day or so off, all the way to termination."

The group also analyzed the Facebook accounts of thousands of police officers across 8 US cities.

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Storm Team 8 Weather Headlines

Don't Miss

WATCH: News 8's Travelers&hellip;
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

WATCH: News 8's Travelers…

News 8 keeps you up to date with the Travelers Championship with News…

Read More »
High school graduation season&hellip;
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

High school graduation season…

Your photo may appear on TV and on our website.

Read More »
Get the News 8 App Free
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Get the News 8 App Free

The News 8 app gives you the ability to be alerted about breaking news…

Read More »
Enter the Auto Racing Challenge

Enter the Auto Racing Challenge

Capitol Report: Sundays at&hellip;
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Capitol Report: Sundays at…

Trending Stories

Latest Connecticut Headlines

Video Center