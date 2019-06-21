72 Philadelphia cops placed on desk duty after offensive social media posts

(WTNH) - 72 Philadelphia police officers have been placed on desk duty for allegedly posting racist and offensive comments on social media.

The posts were made public earlier this month by 'The Plain View Project,' a social justice research organization.

According to the organization, many of the comments called for violence against Muslims, protesters, immigrants and those accused of crimes.

The Philadelphia police commissioner is not taking the allegations lightly.

Related: Facebook Famous Criminal turns himself in, police say

Philadelphia Police Commissioner Richard Ross said at a press conference, "We will not be shy about leading out the appropriate discipline, which could range from in many cases, a day or so off, all the way to termination."

The group also analyzed the Facebook accounts of thousands of police officers across 8 US cities.

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.