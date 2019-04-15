8 dead after severe weather rips through the South
(ABC News) - At least eight people have died, including two children who were crushed inside a car in Angelina County, Texas, as a result of severe storms that ripped through the South over the weekend, according to The Associated Press.
Two people, including a 13-year-old, died in floodwaters Saturday near Ouachita Parish, AP reported. The teen died during flash flooding in the community of Bawcomville, near Monroe, and was pulled from a drainage canal, according to reports.
In Alabama, a county employee was struck by a vehicle early Sunday as he was helping to clear downed trees near Birmingham, according to the AP.
One person died overnight in Monroe County, Mississippi, as a reported tornado ripped through Hamilton, about 45 miles northeast of the campus of Mississippi State University. In Alto, Texas, 25 people attending a field day were transported to a local hospital with injuries.
In nearby Caddo Mound, one woman died when a tornado ripped through a Native American cultural festival.
In Houston County, the sheriff's office told the AP another person was killed in a nearby town.
Around 2:15 p.m. Saturday, the Angelina County Sheriff's Department in east Texas received a call about a tree that fell on a car where two children aged 3- and 8-years-old were trapped in the back seat. A rescue team with the local fire departments were able to remove the kids, but they were pronounced deceased on the scene, police said.
A strong line of thunderstorms will bring damaging wind gusts for much of the east Sunday night into Monday morning, with tornado watches in effect from the Florida panhandle to southern Ohio.
Gusty thunderstorms will impact residents from Washington, D.C., to New York City between 2 a.m. and 6 a.m., bringing the possibility of flash flooding to some urban areas. The storms will be on top of parts of the Interstate 95 corridor during the Monday morning rush hour.
Over 80 million Americans are at risk for severe weather.
As the storm moves north and east on Sunday, a cold front in the South will sustain the threat for severe weather through the morning hours. Numerous severe thunderstorms, with possibly damaging winds, large hail and brief tornadoes, are possible in parts of the Southeast from Florida to Tennessee.
The Midwest will experience some extreme weather as well, with a blast of spring snow impacting locations from Montana to Illinois and Michigan.
The severe weather outbreak began Saturday morning in parts of the South with reports of large hail in Texas, Louisiana and Mississippi.
Sixteen tornadoes were reported across four states, with five in Texas, two in Louisiana, four in Mississippi and five in Alabama. Nearly 200 instances of severe weather, which also included damaging wind gusts and large hail, were reported across the South from Texas to South Carolina.
An EF-3 tornado with winds up to 140 mph during the afternoon was confirmed in Robertson County, Texas. Another two tornadoes -- one an EF-2 and another an EF-3 -- were confirmed in Cherokee County, Texas.
More than 150,000 customers were without power across five states -- Texas, Missouri, Mississippi, Alabama and Louisiana -- on Sunday morning.
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
