9/11 fallen firefighters honored in stair walk in NE

Firefighters in Nebraska are honoring the New York firefighters who lost their lives on 9/11.

The third annual national Fallen Firefighters Foundation held a memorial stair climb Saturday near Omaha.

Each person walks or runs the equivalent of the 110 stories of the world trade center and wears a photo of one of the 343 firefighters who lost their lives that day.

One of the firefighters, Jeremy Dankiw climbed the steps for the first time this year in his full gear, which he estimates weighs over 60 pounds.

“I’ve been a firefighter 17 years. I’ve never seen anything close to a fire that size. ” Said Dankiw of the flames that came as a result of the attacks.

The proceeds from the event will help create and maintain programs that support fire service survivors.