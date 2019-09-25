AARP calls on Congress to lower prescription drug prices

(WTNH) — A new push is underway to lower prescription drug prices.

The initiative is being led by AARP state directors from around the country, including here in Connecticut.

They were in Washington yesterday, urging federal lawmakers to pass legislation that would lower drug prices.

According to AARP, the annual cost of prescription drug treatment increased more than 57 percent between 2012 and 2017.

