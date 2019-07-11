Accessory retailer Charming Charlie closing all stores

(WTNH) — Charming Charlie, a retailer selling accessories and jewelry founded in 2004, has filed bankruptcy for the second time in Delaware and will be closing 261 stores in 38 states.

There are four remaining locations in Connecticut that have been affected by the closure: South Windsor, West Hartford, Plainville and Guilford.

In April 2018 the company emerged from a first bankruptcy after closing 100 stores but now plans to shutter the remaining locations.

According to the court filing, the stores must close by August 31, 2019.