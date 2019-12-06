Active shooter situation at Naval Air Station in Pensacola, Fla.

(WTNH) — Military officials in Pensacola, Florida are working an active shooter situation at Naval Air Station Pensacola, according to our sister station WKRG.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office says the active shooter is dead. CNN affiliate WEAR-TV reports the shooter was shot and killed by deputies at the base.

The NAS Pensacola has confirmed to WRKG that two people are dead in addition to the shooter.

#UPDATE: Active shooter is deceased.



One additional fatality has been confirmed. Unknown number of injured people being transferred to local hospitals. — U.S. Navy (@USNavy) December 6, 2019

The Associated Press reports at least 11 people were hospitalized. Officials at Baptist Hospital tell WKRG they have admitted five patients.

No other information has been confirmed.

News 8 will update this story as more information comes in.