(KTLA) – Tom Sizemore is hospitalized in critical condition after suffering a brain aneurysm at his home in Los Angeles, several media outlets including TMZ and Fox News reported Sunday.

The actor, 61, collapsed and was found unconscious around 2 a.m. Saturday morning, his manager, Charles Lago, told TMZ.

Someone called 911 and paramedics rushed Sizemore to a hospital where he remained in the intensive care unit Sunday morning.

“He is in the hospital,” Lago told Fox News Digital. “His family is aware of the situation and are hoping for the best. It is too early to know about [a] recovery situation as he is in critical condition and under observation.”

Sizemore has starred in blockbusters including “Saving Private Ryan,” “Natural Born Killers,” “Heat,” and “Blackhawk Down.”