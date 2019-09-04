AirBnB hosts offering free home rental for Dorian evacuees

This GOES-16, GeoColor satellite image taken Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, at 17:10 UTC and provided by National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), shows Hurricane Dorian moving off the east coast of Florida in the Atlantic Ocean. (NOAA via AP)

(WTNH) — People evacuating along the North Carolina coast can find a free place to take shelter from Dorian, all thanks to the home sharing site AirBnB.

Many of the homeowners who rent their properties on the site have agreed to let evacuees stay for free. For a lot of families, it’s their only option besides staying at a public shelter.

“This is an opportunity God has given us to help people in the area. And if I was in that position I can only imagine the stress. I have been in that position before in hurricanes in Florida where I used to live, needing to get out on a moment’s notice and find a place for my family. So we’d be more than happy to help anybody.” Adrienne Gross, AirBnB host

More than 1,300 evacuees have already booked places to stay through AirBnB’s “open homes” program.

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.