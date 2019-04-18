National

Alabama bill requires schools to conduct Pledge of Allegiance

Posted: Apr 18, 2019

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Alabama lawmakers might soon require public schools to start the day with the Pledge of Allegiance.

The House of Representatives voted 101-0 Wednesday for the bill that would require all K-12 public schools to conduct the pledge each morning

Republican Rep. Nathaniel Ledbetter of Rainsville said some children don't know the pledge because they do not regularly recite it.

While the bill requires schools to conduct the pledge each morning, it does not force students to participate.

The bill passed without a dissenting vote. It now moves to the Alabama Senate.

During the brief debate, Rep. Laura Hall, a Democrat from Huntsville, said she hopes lawmakers will be equally committed to the idea of making sure children get a quality education.

