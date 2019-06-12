Amazon plans to donate $8 million to fight homelessness in Virginia, Washington

Amazon is pledging to fight homelessness in its two headquarter cities in Seattle, Washington and Arlington, Virginia.

Amazon said in a press release Tuesday it plans to give an initial $5 million donation to Seattle’s Plymouth housing.

Amazon also announced efforts to donate $3 million to the Arlington Community Foundation.

Presidential candidate Senator Bernie Sanders slammed the company on Twitter Monday saying its fight against a ‘head tax’ contributed to homelessness in Seattle.

The move would have taxed the city’s largest businesses to help build affordable housing.

Amazon said in its statement that it has donated more than $130 million to local non-profits in Seattle over the years, including annual rent.

