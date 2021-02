NEW YORK (WTNH) — Amazon says Jeff Bezos will step down as CEO of the company he founded nearly 30 years ago, the Associated Press reported Tuesday.

According to Reuters, “Bezos would move to the role of executive chair in the third quarter and be replaced by Amazon Web Services head Andy Jassy as chief executive officer.”

