American woman killed by sharks while snorkeling in Bahamas, police say

(ABC NEWS)–An American woman has died after she was attacked by sharks while snorkeling with her family in the Bahamas, authorities said.

Jordan Lindsay, 21, of Torrance, California, was swimming in waters near Rose Island when she was bitten by multiple sharks, local police said in a statement.

Investigators believe there were three sharks involved in the attack. Lindsay’s parents said they saw the sharks approaching and yelled to warn her, but she didn’t respond in time, according to police.

Her right arm was torn off and she suffered bites to her left arm, both legs and buttocks. She was then taken to shore and transported to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead, according to police.

“We can confirm a U.S. citizen in the Bahamas succumbed to her injuries following a shark attack on June 26,” a State Department spokesperson told ABC News in a statement.

The investigation is ongoing. Department of Fisheries is scheduled to assess the area to determine if the water is safe.