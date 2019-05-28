Americares sending relief supplies to states affected by tornado

Stamford-based Americares is sending relief supplies to help families who lost everything in the Midwest.

The company is sending truckloads of bottled water, medicine, and first aid to Oklahoma, Arkansas, and other parts of the region.

The first shipment going to Joplin, Missouri is critical. It has insulin and supplies for diabetic patients who lost medication in the storm.

